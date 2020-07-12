Earthlight makes winning return at Deauville | Racing News

Earthlight maintained his unbeaten record by having an impressive return to action in the Qatar Prix Kistena at Deauville.

Andre Fabre’s colt was one of the star juveniles in Europe last season – winning all of his five starts, including Group One triumphs in the Prix Morny over this course and distance and the Middle Park at Newmarket.

The coronavirus pandemic, accompanied by a minor setback, has delayed his three-year-old debut – and with fellow Godolphin-owned colt Pinatubo running in the Prix Jean Prat later in the afternoon, Earthlight instead ran in Listed company on the undercard.

Ridden by Mickael Barzalona, 3-10 favourite Earthlight was always travelling powerfully – and the result was scarcely ever in doubt.

Once given his head, the son of Shamardal comfortably grabbed the lead before kicking clear in dominant style. Wanaway (25-1) was best of the rest two and a half lengths away in second.

Fabre said: “It was a good performance. He travelled nicely and showed good speed, so I’m happy.

“We have two options – we either go for the Prix Maurice de Gheest or we step up in distance. We will discuss it with Sheikh Mohammed and see where he wants to go.”