Earth Lost a ‘Staggering’ 28 Trillion Tonnes of Ice in Just 23 Years

Scientists from Leeds and Edinburgh universities and (*28 *) College London evaluated satellite studies of glaciers, mountains, and ice sheets in between 1994 and 2017 to recognize the effect of international warming. Their review paper was released in the journal Cryosphere Discussions.

Describing the ice loss as “staggering,” the group discovered that melting glaciers and ice sheets might trigger water level to increase drastically, potentially reaching a metre (3 feet) by the end of the century.

“To put that in context, every centimeter of sea-level rise means about a million people will be displaced from their low-lying homelands,” Professor Andy Shepherd, director of Leeds University’s Centre for Polar (*23 *) and Modelling, told The Guardian.

The significant loss of ice might have other serious repercussions, consisting of significant disturbance to the biological health of Arctic and Antarctic waters and decreasing the world’s capability to show solar radiation back into area.

The findings match the worst-case-scenario forecasts detailed by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the researchers have actually verified.

“In the previous scientists have actually studied private locations– such as the Antarctic or Greenland– where ice is melting. But this is the very first time anybody has actually taken a look at all the ice …