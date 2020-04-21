Earth Day At 50: Climate Activists Go Digital Amid Pandemic Shutdown

Earth Day Network, planned “24 hours of action” inviting all digital activists to partake in hourly drives for immediate action to be taken regarding climate change. Though the group had more elaborate plans prior to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans had to be modified to.

Laying groundwork across 180 nations for over two years to create a formidable global network demanding “a global Green New Deal” to solve the crisis, said Denis Hayes, founder of Earth Day Network. As the protest moved online, millions of people around the world were expected to participate.

We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Naina Agrawal-Hardin, a young environmental activist, with support from roughly 500 organizations, planned three days of online activities, including teach-ins, virtual protests and a campaign to encourage young people to vote in November, the last one being pertinent in this cause due to Trump’s dismissal of “climate change” as a real issue.

