Earth Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates Bees On 50th Anniversary

World Earth Day is praised on April 22 every year to stamp the commemoration of a progressive development that happened in 1970 when around 20 million Americans gathered in the lanes of many urban communities and school grounds to protest against environmental ignorance and to request another route forward for the earth.

“The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event,” the official site for World Earth Day expressed.

Regarding the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day, Google made an intuitive doodle recollecting that one of the littlest however noteworthy living creatures on earth, the honey bees. The Google doodle includes a honey bee vacillating its wings next to a “play” choice catch. At the point when a client taps on the play button, they are diverted to a little video that teaches them about the significance of honey bees on our planet.

Although it’s a little bug, the honey bees are huge to our reality as they add to right around 66% of the world’s harvest development just as 85% of the world’s blooming plants through the common strategy for fertilization.

The doodle additionally puts a modest solicitation to its clients to get familiar with honey bees and to discover manners by which every individual can contribute toward helping them fertilize successfully, which is a critical activity toward our presence on planet Earth.