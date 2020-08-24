Earth Appears to Be Travelling Through The Debris of Ancient Supernovae

Radioactive dust deep underneath the ocean waves recommend that Earth is moving through an enormous cloud left by a took off star.

Continuously, for the last 33,000 years, area has actually been seeding Earth with an unusual isotope of iron created in supernovae.

It’s not the very first time that the isotope, called iron-60, has actually cleaned our world. But it does contribute to a growing body of proof that such cleaning is continuous – that we are still moving through an interstellar cloud of dust that might have stemmed from a supernova millions of years earlier.

Iron -60 has actually been the focus of numerous research studies throughout the years. It has a half-life of 2.6 million years, which suggests it entirely rots after 15 million years – so any samples discovered here on Earth should have been transferred from in other places, because there’s no chance any iron-60 might have made it through from the development of the world 4.6 billion years earlier.

And deposits have actually been discovered. Nuclear physicist Anton Wallner of the Australian National University formerly dated seabed deposits back to 2.6 million and 6 million years ago, recommending that debris from supernovae had actually drizzled down on our world at these times.

But there’s more current proof of this stardust – a lot more current.

It’s been discovered in the Antarctic snow; according to the proof, it had to have actually fallen …