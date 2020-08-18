Earphones, JKSWT Wired Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, Noise Isolating Earphones with Pure Sound and Powerful, Headphones Compatible with Most 3.5mm Jack Electronic Devices

Price: $4.99
(as of Aug 18,2020 13:55:33 UTC – Details)
How to use Smart Button in-line Control:
Short Press:Answer/end phone calls
Long Press:Reject phone calls
Single Click:Play/pause music
Double Click:Next track
Triple Click:Previous track
Specification:
Connectors:3.5mm
Cable:1.3m±0.1m
【Excellent sound quality】 The headphones have excellent stereo and bass performance. Designed with solid sound-insulating material, reduces external noise while minimizing the sound leakage, giving you clear sound.
【Tangle Free Cable】 The cable of the earphone is made of super-elastic pvc material, and adopts the spiral design, which effectively avoids the cable from kinking.
【Ergonomics design】 Semi-in-ear design, comfortable to wear, effectively avoid the headset falling off during use.
【Compatibility】 3.5mm audio jack compatible with any 3.5mm audio devices