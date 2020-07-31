Earned his stripes! Zebra makes lucky escape from a crocodile’s jaws while crossing a river in Kenya

Dramatic video reveals the minute a zebra handled to twitch complimentary from the jaws of a crocodile while crossing a river in southern Kenya.

As a herd of zebra cross the Mara River, near the Masai Mara National Reserve, one is captured in the jaws of the reptile.

The herd make a loud braying sound as they cross the water, sticking in little clusters for defense.

Footage reveals the predator securing down on the zebra’s front ideal leg and tries to pull it under the water.

The animal goes under a number of times however continues to attempt and shake the croc off and move towards safe ground.

As the zebra attempts to pull itself complimentary it makes loud whining sounds and goes under one last time prior to making a brave dash to escape the crocodile.

But fortunately the animal handles to escape and hobbles out of the water as a number of other zebras take a dangerous beverage from the 395 kilometre river.

The filmer informed Newsflare: ‘This video programs a zebra assaulted by a huge croc holding it by a leg and attempting to drown it.

‘The zebra battles and handles to go near the coast with the croc still on its leg.’

This encounter was shot on July 22.