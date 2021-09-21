Early tests show Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is ‘very safe’: Epidemiologist
Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

