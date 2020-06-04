Early Facebook Staffers Denounce Zuckerberg Stance on Trump Posts in Open Letter

Nearly three dozen former employees from Facebook’s start on Wednesday blasted Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s decision not to act against incendiary posts by US President Donald Trump as “cowardly” and a “betrayal” of company ideals.

The open letter, initially reported by the New York Times, deepened an emergency facing Facebook’s leadership team, who had to defend their decision at a tense all-hands meeting the day prior following a worker walkout on the issue.

Criticism of Zuckerberg’s hands-off method of speech by political leaders crescendoed a week ago, after rival social network Twitter began putting warning labels on a few Trump tweets that the platform said contained misleading information and glorified violence.

Snapchat likewise took a difficult line, booting Trump’s account on Wednesday from a curated “discover” portion of its app which promotes fresh content. It said it would maybe not amplify voices inciting “racist violence.”

Facebook, which left the same posts untouched, failed to immediately react to a request comment on the letter.

The former employees, including a staffer who opened Facebook’s office in Washington, implored Zuckerberg to implement checks on speech by political leaders as it does for other users, including fact-checks and labels on harmful posts.

“The company we joined valued giving individuals a voice as loud as their government’s — protecting the powerless rather than the powerful,” they wrote.

Facebook’s current approach, they said, “is not a noble stand for freedom. It is incoherent, and worse, it is cowardly.”

The group warned that Trump’s post on Friday, which used the racially charged phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in mention of the protests on the police killing of a black man in Minnesota, could incite violence.

“In an age of live-streamed shootings, Facebook should know the danger of this better than most,” they said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

