Earliest formation of a common gas market acute for Armenia – Pashinyan – Panorama

In the context of the worldwide financial challenges we face right now, the necessity for the earliest doable formation of a common gas market for Armenia is very acute, Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned as he addressed the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council assembly on Monday.

“A single energy market with non-discriminatory principles of functioning should become one of the pillars of our integration. Otherwise, there can be no qualitative progress in integration processes and it will be impossible to achieve equal conditions of economic activity for all participants in the Union,” Pashinyan added. as quoted by the federal government press service.

In the phrases of the PM, “Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Integration until 2025” ought to repair the precept of making use of common approaches to pricing and tariff setting on the EAEU common gas market, together with uniform tariffs for companies offered by a pure monopoly entity throughout transportation and gas transit.

“Our Union should strive to achieve this goal step by step, which will create favorable conditions for a qualitatively deeper economic integration within the Union,” added Pashinyan.