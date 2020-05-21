Earlier US lockdown ‘could have saved tens of thousands of lives’

As late because the second week in March, Donald Trump, the United States president, was declaring that: “Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on.”

Researchers later estimated that tens of thousands had already been contaminated at that time. The nation started to close down inside days as restrictions have been imposed on journey, gatherings and leaving residence. But it was too late to cease the nation recording the very best dying toll from the pandemic but, with greater than 94,000 lifeless.

The Columbia findings gauged how a lot the lockdown slowed the unfold of the illness after which modeled the form of the outbreak if the identical adjustments had taken place earlier.

The work suggests authorities might want to monitor infections intently as nations now begin to loosen up their restrictions. Any new flare-ups of instances will have to be halted rapidly to keep away from one other runaway escalation.

Mr Annan, from Blueskiesresearch.org.uk, stated an earlier UK lockdown would have been shorter and fewer damaging to the economic system.

He stated: “Implementing the lockdown one week earlier would have saved about 30,000 lives in the current wave (based on official numbers, which are themselves a substantial underestimate). “It would additionally have made for a shorter, cheaper, much less damaging lockdown in financial phrases.”

