Earl Thomas sent home from Ravens’ camp after fight

The Pro Bowl security was associated with a heated argument, which led to him being sent home

The Baltimore Ravens have a circumstance on their hands at trainingcamp Their star security Earl Thomas was associated with a fight with another colleague at practice. The Ravens sent Thomas home after the run-in.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Thomas was arguing on the field with securityChuck Clark It came after there was a missed out on task throughout practice. Thomas and Clark continued to chew out each other on the sidelines, in which gamers and coaches needed to come and limit both gamers. During the event, Thomas tossed up his fist as if he was all set to get physical.

Clark and Thomas were pillars in Baltimore’s secondary last season. Clark began 10 video games and led the group in takes on with73 total tackles Thomas began in 15 video games, ranking 5th on the group with 49 overall deals with.

Thomas’ intense character and enthusiasm got the very best of him

This isn’t the very first time Thomas entered a tense discussion with a Ravens colleague. There was a circumstance throughout the 2019 season where he entered a heated exchange with protective lineman Brandon Williams after a loss versus …