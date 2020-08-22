Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark have “heated confrontation” at practice

U.S.A. TODAY Sports

Training- camp practices normally include gamers from various sides of the line of skirmish, who have been pressing and pushing and striking and otherwise agitating each other for days if not weeks. When colleagues on the exact same side of the ball battle in August, something else might be taking place.

For the Ravens on Friday, a set of gamers who play the exact same position entered into it.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, securities Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark had a “heated confrontation.” As Shaffer discusses it, a sideline argument late in the early morning practice ended up being something more than that, with Clark being kept back by colleagues and Thomas balling his fists. The scenario flashed once again later on in practice, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey limiting Clark, and Clark not long after that leaving the practice field.

Clark was set up to speak with press reporters on Friday, however his videoconference was canceled. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Thomas was sent home after the altercation.

“We’ll find out the details of it,” coach John Harbaugh stated concerning the fracas. “It simply lasted longer than it required to for me. You’re going to have these things in training school. I believe you’re going to have moods flare, sure. It takes place every training school, particularly ideal about now, most likely. But I do not like them when they extend like that and consume into our representatives, and we’re going to have to discover why and …