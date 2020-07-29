eAhora XC100 Plus 26inch 48V Mountain Electric Bike 350W Urban Commuting Electric Bikes for Adults, Removable Lithium Battery EBikes with E-PAS Recharge System Shimano 7-Speed Gear Shifts



🔋🔋【Lasting Battery Life】-48V 10.4Ah battery with reliable imported high-density Samsung lithium Cells. The battery is detachable and can be recharged at home or office. There is a USB port for charging mobile devices. About 4-5 hours(turn off the power immediately after fully charged to protect the battery). Quick-release battery case, Real-time power indicator, and Over 1000 circles recharging. Offers assisted travel of up to 55 miles per charge.

🔌🔌【Powerful Motor & E-PAS Recharge System】The 350W brushless motor and the intelligent controller are connected with the E-PAS system. Effectively increase the cruising range by 40% at the same power and speed. Ride faster(> 15 mph at PAS 0/1) for longer that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. EPAS system regenerates 60% energy when you’re going downhill without energy consumption.

⏩⏩【Intelligent Password Colorful Display】Keep a speed for 8s under electric mode to activate cruise control, free your fingers and keep high speed! Smart COLOR LCD Screen is IP65 waterproof and LCD backlight is convenient for you to ride at night. Password protection makes your Electric Bike safer. The colorful display also optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor.

🚲🚲【Dual Disc Brakes & SHIMANO Shifter】Shimano 7 speed shifter and M370 derailleurs provide accurate and smooth shifting ensure that your drivetrain is responsive for a long time while. Shorter braking distance and your driving safety are ensured, as both the front & rear Tektro mechanical Disc brakes are well equipped on Eahora XC100 Plus electric bicycles. It makes stopping smooth, safe and so easy to maintain.

🔝🔝【SAFETY & TRUSTWORTHY】The electronic lock can lock the power and prevents your beloved electric bike from being stolen! 80% pre-assembled. It’s not difficult to finish assembly by yourself(Watch video instruction). We have 24 hours online support team to assist. if you can’t finish by yourself, click on the “Select Assembly ” button above; choose “Ship to store for assembly. The assembly service on this page is provided and charged by Amazon’s third-party company.