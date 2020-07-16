Eahora XC100 26 Inch 48V Mountain Electric Bikes for Adult 350W Urban Electric Bike Key-Secured Removable Battery, E-PAS Recharge System, Shimano 7-Speed Gear Shifts



Price: $899.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 00:44:19 UTC – Details)





【E-PAS TECHNOLOGY】The 350W brushless motor and the intelligent controller are connected with E-PAS system. Effectively increase the cruising range by 40% at the same power and speed. Energy saving and control, effectively extending the service life. The E-Drive control system also has a mute function, which effectively reduces noise during riding and is suitable for both commuting and outdoor exercising.

【REMOVABLE 48V 10.4AH BATTERY】: 48V 10.4Ah battery offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, assisted travel of up to 50 miles per charge. The hidden battery case ensures the safety of the electric system. Avoiding any fall out occurs in a furious riding. You can charge the battery on/off the ebike. No worry for being stolen.

【Dual Disc Brakes & Shimano Shifter】: Shimano 7 speed shifter and M370 derailleurs provide accurate and smooth shifting ensure that your drivetrain is responsive for a long time while. Shorter braking distance and your driving safety are ensured, as both the front & rear Tektro mechanical Disc brakes are well equipped on Eahora electric folding bicycles. Thumb throttle will be safer for use because they don’t compromise your grip when riding on bumpy terrain, rainy or muddy roads.

【 Easy servicing of Eahora Ebike】: Plug and play wiring system makes maintaining/replacing/repairing all electrical parts a breeze. Thumb throttle will be safer for use because they don’t compromise your grip when riding on bumpy terrain, rainy or muddy roads. The LED display is equipped with a backlit LED as standard. This bike is 80% pre-assembled and absolutely we have a 24 hours online support team behind you if you need any help.

【RIDING MODELS WITH LED DISPLAY】- The LED display is equipped with a backlit LED as standard. There are three working modes: electric mode, PAS mode, and fitness mode. You can choose the right working mode as needed. The electric bike mode is suitable for long-distance travel, the PAS mode provides a personalized riding experience, and the fitness bike mode is easy to exercise. Combining three modes would be a better choice.