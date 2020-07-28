Eahora X7 PRO 500W Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike 48V Snow Beach Electric Bikes for Adults Dual Disc Brakes, Full Suspension, Removable Lithium Battery, E-PAS Recharge System, 7-Speed Gear



Price: $1,399.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 06:18:50 UTC – Details)

Eahora X7PRO Specifications

Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame

Wheels/Tires: CST 20”*4.0” F/R Air-Filled, Transmission: SHIMANO 7-speed freewheel

Suspension: Full suspension, Lock out Front Suspension Fork & rear suspension for smooth riding

Motor: 500W Brushless Motor, Brake: Dual Disc Brakes

Battery: 48V / 10.4AH Samsung Removable Lithium Battery Cells, Charging Time: 4-5 Hours

Headlight: 5W Bright Front Light, Tail Light: Reflector

Maximum Speed: 28-30MPH (PAS Mode) & 26-28MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:35-40mi(Electric) / 40-45mi(PAS)

Display: IP65 Waterproof Intelligent Display

Package Size: 31.1*23.23*16.54Inch, Folding Size: 30.7*21.3*30.3Inch

Max. Load: < 330lbs, Product Weight: 64lbs

Something about E·pas you may want to know



Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Upgrade Full Suspension

Full aluminum alloy LOCK-OUT front suspension. Travel: 100 mm

Hydraulic Rear suspension of aluminum alloy. Travel: 20 mm

Suspension absorbers effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

Fat Tires

CST 20”*4.0” front and rear fat tires with wider rims for ultimate comfort.

Minimized risk of puncture with enhanced safety on the road.

All terrain: Wet stone, muddy paths, sand beach or snowy hills.

Solid Frame

Come with EAHORA CUSTOMIZED FENDERS AND REAR RACK.

15 inches aluminum alloy frame with a convenient carrying holder.

Three-step to fold X7 Plus and save your space.

Bike total weighs 64 lbs with the battery and max load 330 lbs.

Mechanical Brakes

Tektro F&R mechanical disc brakes.

Responsive braking power.

160mm rotors.

Transmission

SHIMANO 7-speed freewheel with DERAILLEUR GUARD.

Aluminum alloy cranks and sprocket.

Wellgo aluminum alloy pedals, foldable

Seat & Saddle

Twist throttle is easy to control.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance.

STRONG EBIKE BODY 🚲🚲 X7 electric bike is styled in 7071 aluminum alloy frame, Lockable front suspension Fork, adjustable preload to match weight. CST 20*4.0 fat tires is more comfortable with outstanding shock absorption, anti-puncture performance. It help increase mountain climbing ability, mileage and greater terrain adaptability. Easy to fold and store in the corner, trunk or your RV. Ebike Weight: 60 LBS. Load Capacity: 300LBS.

FASTER & FARTHER 🚲🚲 Eahora X7 48V 10.4A removable battery with reliable imported high-density Samsung lithium Cells. Over 1000 circles recharging. The 500W rear-drive motor and intelligent LCD display and controller form the electronic system of the X7. Valuing the core components to provide excellent quality performance and will help you reach 28mph with ease. X7 electirc bike has a range up to 45 miles in Eco mode. Please enjoy both work commuting and travel adventures.

EXCLUSIVE E-PAS SYSTEM 🚲🚲 The 500W ECO motor and intelligent controller is connected with E-PAS system. The E-PAS system recharge power back to battery when PAS level is 0 / 1 and speed exceeds 13mph. E-PAS also optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor. Smart LCD Screen with LCD backlight is IP65 waterproof, Speed limit can be set.Password-protected and easy to read. 3 modes: Electric, PAS and Sport.

SHIFTER AND BRAKES 🚲🚲 Shimano 8 speed shifter and Shimano M310 derailleurs provide accurate and smooth shifting ensure that your drivetrain is responsive for a long time while. Front and rear 180mm disc brake system are hydraulic. 80C intelligent IP65 waterproof digital display shows more you want. Thumb throttle, 5W bright headlight, horn, soft saddle and easy-control grip. Each part is carefully selected and have been rigorously tested to high quality.

FOCUS ON EVERY UNIT 🚲🚲 Eahora X7 electric bike with one-year service for the electric motor, battery and the charger, you’ve no worry about using it. The ebike is 85% pre-assembled. It’s not hard to finish aseembly by yourself. Absolutely we have a 24 hours online support team behind you if you need any help.