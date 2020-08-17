eAhora X7 Plus 750W Fat Tires Folding Electric Bike Full Suspension Hydraulic Brakes 48V Electric Bikes for Adults with Electric Lock, Power Regeneration System 8 Speed Gears, Black



E-BIKE: EahoraX7 Plus

Cruise Control: YES! Electric Lock: YES!

Frame: Eahora 20’’*16.5’’ Aluminum Alloy Manual Smooth Welding

Front Suspension: Alloy Lock-Out Suspension Travel:100MM Rear Suspension: Aluminum Alloy Hydraulic

Fenders & Rear Rack: YES! Eahora Customization

Brake: Dual Mechanical Disc Brake, 160mm rotors Tyre: CST 20″*4.0″

Throttle Type: Thumb throttle Freewheel: SHIMANO 8-speed; FD: SHIMANO TX-50 ; RD: SHIMANO RD-YT300

E-DRIVE: 750 W/ E-PAS(a system can make range up to 80 miles ) Speed: 25mph to 30mph depends on Power, PAS level, load, terrain and weather.

Battery: Samsung 2600*52, 48V 499.2Wh Range: 45 miles to 80 miles depends on riding mode, load, terrain and weather.

Charger: 48V 2A DC Charging Time: 4 to 5 hours

Display: M5 LCD Dashboard, Waterproof, Password-protected(Can be upgraded to a color display)

Chainwheel: PROWHEEL Aluminum Alloy 46T Pedal: Wellgo Aluminum Alloy Foldable

Saddle: Eahora Sport Seatpost: Eahora Aluminum Alloy

Maximum load: 330 lbs Rider’s height: 5’3’’-6’5’’ Crossbar: Eahora Alloy

Color: Black, Gray, Green, Red Cruise Control: YES. Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to turn on the CRUISE CONTROL

Eahora E-Tech



Q:How can I use the cruise control function?

A: Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to turn on the CRUISE CONTROL function, FREE your fingers!

Q: What is the electric lock?

A: Electronic lock is a function added by Eahora in order to enhance the anti-theft level of the product. After using the electronic lock, the power cannot be turned on and the throttle cannot be used. Tips: Since electric bicycles have the riding characteristics of conventional bicycles, please remember to lock the tires.

Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Upgrade Full Suspension

Aluminum alloy mechanical Front suspension. Travel: 100 mm

Hydraulic Rear suspension of aluminum alloy. Travel: 20 mm

Suspension absorbers effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

Fat Tires

CST 20”*4.0” front and rear fat tires with wider rims for ultimate comfort.

Minimized risk of puncture with enhanced safety on the road.

All terrain: Wet stone, muddy paths, sand beach or snowy hills.

Headlight & Display

5W bright headlight will be Automatically light up at night.

Press [M] to turn on the LCD screen.

Read power, speed, mileage, PAS level and other information

There are more personalized programming waiting for you to set up.

Hydraulic Brakes

Hydraulic brake is lighter and more sensitive

160 mm rotors.

Responsive and strong braking power.

Upgrade Transmission

SHIMANO 8-speed freewheel with DERAILLEUR GUARD.

Aluminum alloy cranks and sprocket.

Wellgo aluminum alloy pedals, foldable

Crossbar & Saddle

Thumb throttle is easy to control.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance.

