eAhora X5 Pro 500W Fat Tire Folding Electric Bike for Adults Dual Disc Brakes Front Suspension 48V Cruise Control E-Bike All Terrain Electric Bicycle with Electric Lock, Power 7 Speed, Green

Eahora X5 Folding Electric Bike offers a variety of colors to match your style and frames to fit your comfort, boasts a wealth of features that removable battery, front suspension fork…..whether it’s off-road hills, jungle trails or city roads, snow and beaches.It’s also built to let you push your limits: Go ahead and venture off the beaten path. It’s your ride to ultimate freedom.

E-BIKE: X5 Pro

Cruise Control: YES! Electric Lock: YES!

Frame: Eahora 20’’*16.5’’ Aluminum Alloy Manual Smooth Welding

Suspension: Alloy Lock-Out Suspension Travel:100MM

Throttle Type: Twist Throttle TZ500-7 48V twist speed control

E-DRIVE: 500W / E-PAS(a system can make range up to 80 miles ) Speed: 25 mph to 30 mph depends on Power, PAS level, load, terrain and weather.

Battery: Samsung 2600*52, 48V 499.2Wh Range: 45 miles to 80 miles depends on riding mode, load, terrain and weather.

Charger: 48V 2A DC Charging Time: 4 to 5 hours

Display: M5 LCD Dashboard, Waterproof

Freewheel: SHIMANO 7-speed; FD: SHIMANO TX-50 ; RD: SHIMANO RD-YT300

Cassette: CS-M2009, 7S, 14-28T Brake: Tektro M280, Mechanical Disc Brake, 160mm rotors

Tyre: CST 20″*4.0″60TPI Chainwheel: Alloy 46T

Pedal: Wellgo Aluminum Alloy Foldable Saddle: Eahora Sport Seatpost: Eahora Aluminum Alloy

Maximum load: 330lbs Rider’s height: 5’3’’-6’5’’

Color: Army Green, Dark Blue, Black, Gray

Eahora E-Tech



Q:How can I use the cruise control function?

A: Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to turn on the CRUISE CONTROL function, FREE your fingers!

Q: What is the electric lock?

A: Electronic lock is a function added by Eahora in order to enhance the anti-theft level of the product. After using the electronic lock, the power cannot be turned on and the throttle cannot be used. Tips: Since electric bicycles have the riding characteristics of conventional bicycles, please remember to lock the tires.

Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Mechanical Brakes

Tektro F&R mechanical disc brakes.

Responsive braking power.

160mm rotors.

Upgraded Transmission

SHIMANO 7-speed freewheel with DERAILLEUR GUARD.

Alloy cranks and sprocket.

Wellgo aluminum alloy pedals, foldable

Crossbar & Saddle

Twist throttle is easy to control. Rubber anti-skid handle.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance.

Front Suspension

5W bright LED headlight with one key control.

M5 LCD Display shows everything you want.

Bike total weighs 64 lbs with the battery and max load 330 lbs.

Fat Tires

CST 20”*4.0” front and rear fat tires with wider rims for ultimate comfort.

Minimized risk of puncture with enhanced safety on the road.

All terrain: Wet stone, muddy paths, sand beach or snowy hills.

Foldable Frame

Full aluminum alloy mechanical front fork. Travel: 100 mm

Suspension absorbers effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

15 inches aluminum alloy frame with a convenient carrying holder.

Fenders and Rear Rack

Come with fenders and rear rack.

Three-step to fold X5 Pro and save your space.

Eahora X5 Pro offers a variety of colors to match your style and frames to fit your comfort.

Eahora X5 Pro never blocks you, whether it’s off-road hills, jungle trails or city roads, snow and beaches.

It’s also built to let you push your limits: Go ahead and venture off the beaten path. It’s your ride to ultimate freedom.

