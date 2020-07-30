Eahora X5 Pro 48V 500W Folding Electric Bike Cruise Control 20 Inch Fat Tire Electric Mountain Bike Snow Beach Electric Bicycle 10.4Ah Ebike for Adults with Electric Lock Power Regeneration 7 Speed



Price: $1,199.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 04:45:27 UTC – Details)





✅Powerful Motor & Shifter-Up to 500W High speed brushless rear Motor provide strong power. Top speed of X5 Pro: 28MPH(Rider weight<220LBS ,flat road and full power). Bike Max Load: 330LBS. Switching gears on different roads makes riding easier and save energy. SHIMANO 7 SPEED SHIFTER works in both electric and pedal assist modes. Using Twist Throttle and Switching gears on different roads make riding easier and saving energy.

✅Lasting Battery Life-48V 10.4A battery with reliable imported high-density Samsung lithium Cells. The battery hidden in the frame can be locked, removed and recharged at home and office. Charging time: About 4-5 hours(turn off the power immediately after fully charged to protect the battery). Over 1000 circles recharging. Offers assisted travel of up to 55 miles per charge. We also provide battery capacity upgrade services.

✅Intelligent Cruise Control-Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to turn on the CRUISE CONTROL function, FREE your fingers!E-Tech Power Regeneration allows your bike to have 60 to 80 miles mileage(> 15 mph at PAS 0/1 or going downhill without energy consumption), optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor.X5 Pro is also equipped with Electronic anti-theft lock and Smart LCD Screen.

✅Fully Sturdy Frame-Eahora X5 Pro is a powerful and cost-effective All-terrain e-bike. High-strength and corrosion-resistant Folding Frame with Excellent Front Alloy Suspension. Anti-puncture, Anti-slip 20 inch*4.0 Fat Tires. Its shock absorption equipment and All-terrain tires allow your unimpeded ride on rough roads. Come with Eahora custom Fenders and Rear Rack. Easy to fold and store in corner, trunk or RV. Happy commuting and traveling!

✅Bike Configuration-85% pre-assembled. It’s not difficult to finish assembly by yourself—Watch video instruction.We pay great attention to every detail of each component, ergonomic crossbar, adjustable seat and stem, and mechanical brakes. The Headlight will Automatically Light Up at night. THREE RIDING MODES SWITCH EASILY for enjoying a long time travel, and also exercise. With one-year service for the electric motor, battery and the charger, you’ve no worry about using it.