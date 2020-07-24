Eahora X5 20 Inch Fat Tire Foldable E-Bike 500W Off-Road Electric Mountain Bicycles 500W Hub Motor 48V 10.4Ah Adult Electric Bike Snow Bicycle Ebike with Power Assist and 7-Speed Gear Shifts



🚴‍♀️Folding Electric Bicycle🚴‍♀️The electric bicycle consists of a one-piece aluminum folding frame that is powerful and cost-effective. The memory foam is comfortable leather saddle, 5W headlight, high-end bracket, Yolin large LCD display, aluminum folding pedal and aluminum suspension front fork. Most accessories use high-quality brands.The electric bike maximum load 330 pounds. In order to ensure the quality of electric folding bicycles, we will strictly test each electric bicycle.

🔋Built-in battery🔋Ebike battery is a 48V 10.4ah lithium-ion battery with Samsung battery cells.The electric bicycle put the battery in the folding electric bicycle to make it waterproof and rustproof. The electric bike battery is removable and can be charged indoors. E-bike can be charged within 5 hours. Offers assisted travel of up to 55 miles per charge. We also provide battery capacity upgrade services.

🚴E-PAS technology🚴The folding electric bicycle is equipped with a 500W motor and connected to the E-PAS system to save energy and generate electricity. Downhill or more than 22 miles per hour can recover up to 45% of electricity. In the ideal case of electric bicycles, the PAS mode can last 70 miles, while the electric mode can last 68 miles.

🚲7-speed shifting system🚲Shimano 7-speed shifting system is adopted for electric folding bicycle. Meet the rider’s need for speed at any time. Further expand the shift range. When the second gear is 20 miles per hour, it can reach a range of more than 70 miles per hour. Electric bicycles are suitable for various places, road conditions, mountain climbing, snow and other riding.Using Thumb Throttle and Switching gears on different roads make riding easier and saving energy.

🏍85% Pre-Assembly🏍The electric bicycle has been pre-assembled with 85%, so you donot have to waste time to perform complicated assembly and purchase foreign bicycle parts. The electric bicycle is convenient, saves space and is easy to carry. Suitable for people with a height of 5.08-6.4ft. Riders can also adjust seats and handlebars as needed.