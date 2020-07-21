Eahora AM100 Plus 48V Mountain Electric Bike Air Full Suspension, Dual Hydraulic Brakes, 350W Urban Electric Bikes for Adults Removable Lithium Battery, Power Recharge System, 9-Speed Gear, Army Green



Product Description

Eahora AM100 Plus Mountain Electric Bike is not only an excellent professional mountain bike, it is also equipped with a powerful motor, Shimano 9-speed shifter system, full-aluminum PROWHEEL crank set and positioning chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable. Lockable and adjustable suspension front forks convert all the power into forward power during climbing or riding on level roads. Whether it’s off-road hills, jungle trails or city roads, snow and beaches. It’s also built to let you push your limits: Go ahead and venture off the beaten path. It’s your ride to ultimate freedom.

Eahora AM100 Plus Specifications

Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame

Wheels/Tires: 27.5” F/R air-filled, Max. Load: 330 lbs, Product Weight: 52lbs

Motor: 350W Brushless Motor, Brake: F/L Hydraulic Brakes

Suspension: Full suspension, Lock out Air Front Suspension Fork & Rear Suspension

Flywheel: Shimano 9-speed Freewheel With Derailleur Guard, Display: Colored LED Waterproof Intelligent Password Display

Battery:48V / 10.4AH Samsung Lithium Battery Cells with USB Port, Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Headlight: 5W Bright Front Light, Tail light: Reflector

Maximum speed:28-30MPH (PAS mode) & 26-28MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:45-55mi(Electric) / 60-80mi(PAS),

Something about E·pas you may want to know



Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Electric Bike Detail



Gears & Battery

350 Watt motor, peak output:500 watt

Samsung 48V 10.4 Ah lithium battery with USB Port, more than 1000 circles

E-pas power regeneration tech

SHIMANO 9 SPEED gears

Seat & Saddle

Handmade leather handle and thumb throttle are easy to control.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance.

Hydraulic Disc Brake

100% Hydraulic Disc Brake

180mm wear-resistant rotors

Maintenance-free and has incredible braking and cooling performance.

Fast and stable braking to ensure your safe riding.

Full Suspension

Full aluminum alloy Pneumatic front fork. Travel: 120 mm

Pneumatic Rear suspension of aluminum alloy.

Suspension absorber effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

27.5 INCHES WHEELS

Wheel size: 27.5”*2.8” CST

Mountain Type

Headset: Integrated Waterproof Bearing Set

Hub(Front): QUANDO bearing, Low resistance, High inertia and High smoothness.

Crank set

Chainwheel: PROWHEEL Full Aluminum Alloy 52T

Pedal: Wellgo Aluminum Alloy

EAHORA AM100 PLUS EBIKE FOR FUN



Effective cycling and high density Samsung lithium battery is the power source of AM100, with large capacity, long life, light weight and safety.

Eahora developed the E·pas·technology, perfectly optimizes the efficiency of AM100’s ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor.

EPAS is also a regenerative technology! Ride faster(over 15 mph) for longer that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going downhill without energy consumption. Max mileage: 80 miles.

AM100 Mountain Electric Bike is equipped with 48V 350W motor, you can cruise smoothly through your neighborhood at up to 26 mph and with the range up to 50 miles on a single charge, even more with EPAS System. Eahora AM100 electric bike takes you further and makes your commute a pleasant experience.

AM100 FOR EXPLORATION



1.5-inch difference, further unbelievable explorations.

Equipped with 27.5-inch wheels and an improved frame, the Eahora AM 100 is comparable to the unparalleled comfort and adaptability of professional mountain bikes.

Eahora AM 100 offers a variety of colors to match your style and frames to fit your comfort.

AM 100 never blocks you, whether it’s off-road hills, jungle trails or city roads, snow and beaches.

It’s also built to let you push your limits: Go ahead and venture off the beaten path. It’s your ride to ultimate freedom.

