eAhora AM100 Plus 27.5 Inch 48V Mountain Electric Bicycle Dual Hydraulic Brakes Electric Bikes for Adults, Air Full Suspension 350W EBikes with Removable Lithium Battery, Recharge System, 9-Speed Gear

Product Description

AM 100 FOR DAILY COMMUTING



Effective cycling and high density Samsung lithium battery is the power source of AM100, with large capacity, long life, light weight and safety. What’s more, Eahora developed the E·pas·technology, perfectly optimizes the efficiency of AM100’s ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor.

Quick-release battery box design with real-time power indicator, easy and convenient charging, restore power in time during the trip. There is a USB charging device on the side of the battery for charging the mobile phone.

Electric System

350 watt motor, peak output:500 watt

Samsung 48V 10.4 Ah lithium battery, more than 1000 circles

E-pas power regeneration Tech

SHIMANO RD-M3709 SPEED Derailleur

Sl-M2000 Front Gearshift

Seat & Saddle

Aluminum alloy high-end saddle tube 30.8MM with radium logo

Handmade leather handle and thumb throttle are easy to control.

Soft saddle ensures safer riding.

Providing rider enough space to move around.

Prevent slipping in an aggressive stance.

Hydraulic Disc Brake

100% Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes

180mm wear-resistant rotors

Maintenance-free and has incredible braking and cooling performance.

Fast and stable braking to ensure your safe riding.

Full Suspension

Full aluminum alloy Lockable Pneumatic front fork. Travel: 120 mm

Pneumatic Rear Saddle suspension of aluminum alloy. Travel: 30 mm

Suspension absorber effectively filter out vibrations during bumpy road sections and improve the riding comfort.

27.5 Inch Wheel

Wheel size: 27.5”*2.8” CST

Mountain / Urban/ Commuter/ Cycling

Headset: Integrated Waterproof Bearing Set

Hub(Front): QUANDO bearing, Low resistance, High inertia and High smoothness. Idle tires can last more than 60s

Full aluminum alloy double rim

Crank Set

Chainwheel: PROWHEEL Full Aluminum Alloy 52T

All aluminum alloy CNC side

Pedal: Wellgo Aluminum Alloy

KMC chain

AM100 FOR FUN



The AM100 is not only an excellent professional mountain bike, it is also equipped with a powerful motor, Shimano 9-speed shifter system, full-aluminum PROWHEEL crank set and positioning chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable. Lockable and adjustable suspension front forks convert all the power into forward power during climbing or riding on level roads.

You know that, bearing is is recognized as one of the decisive factors affecting wheel speed. We chose premium QUANDO bearing which is low resistance, high inertia and high smoothness.

AM100 FOR EXPLORATION



1.5-inch difference, further unbelievable explorations.

Equipped with 27.5-inch wheels and an improved frame, the Eahora AM 100 is comparable to the unparalleled comfort and adaptability of professional mountain bikes.

Eahora AM 100 offers a variety of colors to match your style and frames to fit your comfort.

AM 100 never blocks you, whether it’s off-road hills, jungle trails or city roads, snow and beaches.

It’s also built to let you push your limits: Go ahead and venture off the beaten path. It’s your ride to ultimate freedom.

Eahora provides accessories package services, such as battery upgrades, displays, fenders, bicycle bags and rear racks.

🚲🚲[FASTER & FARTHER] AM100 electric bike is styled in 6061 Aluminum alloy frame, Air front suspension Fork, adjustable preload to match weight and riding style for great riding experience. 350W Power Brushless Motor The Maximum Speed Can Reach 28MPH. 48V 10.4Ah Large Capacity Samsung Lithium Battery. Electric Mode Mileage: 45-50 miles, E-PAS Mode: 50-55 miles, Sport Mode: 60-80 miles. Ebike Weight: 60 LBS. Load Capacity: 300LBS.

🔃🔃[E-PAS SYSTEM & COLORFUL DISPLAY] The 350W ECO motor and the intelligent controller are connected with the E-PAS system. The E-PAS system recharge power back to the battery when the PAS level is 0 or 1 and speed exceeds 13mph. E-PAS effectively extends the life of the motor and battery and allows your bike to have 55 miles trip distance, even more. Smart Colorful LCD Screen is IP65 waterproof. Speed Limit can be set, Password-protected. It also optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system.

⏩⏩[SHIMANO 9 GEAR SHIFTS] Eahora mountain electric bicycle equipped with Adjustable Shimano 9-speed transmission system which increases hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability. Equipped with F/L Hydraulic Brakes, AM100 possesses a strong and responsive braking force that ensures complete control on a different surface. Keep a speed for 8s under electric mode to activate cruise control, free your fingers, and keep high speed!

🆙🆙[FULL AIR SUSPENSION ELECTRIC BIKE] Eahora AM100 mountain ebike equips with adjustable air suspension element, an upgraded suspension fork with lockout and preload adjust. Adjustable preload to match weight and riding style, longer service life, better shock absorption. The adjustable height range of the saddle from the ground is 34.6in – 41.4 in which allows this electric bicycle to fit more riders. When you ride in the hills, give you the best off-road experience!

🔝🔝[SAFETY & TRUSTWORTHY] The electronic lock can lock the power and prevents your beloved electric bike from being stolen! 85% pre-assembled. It’s not difficult to finish assembly by yourself—Watch video instruction. The ergonomic handlebar, adjustable seat, thumb throttle, and the leather grip offers you a more comfortable experience. The Headlight will Automatically Light Up at night. With a one-year service for the electric motor, battery, and charger, you’ve no worry about using it.