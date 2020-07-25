eAhora AM100 27.5 Inch 48V Mountain Electric Bicycle Dual Hydraulic Brakes Electric Bikes for Adults, Air Full Suspension 350W EBikes with 10.4Ah Removable Lithium Battery, Recharge Tech, 9-Speed Gear



⛳Flexible Motor & Shifter- Powerful 350W motor helps you reach 22 mph with ease(Rider weight<220LBS ,flat road and full power). SHIMANO 9-speed shifter, Premium QUANDO bearing, Full-aluminum PROWHEEL crankset and KMC chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable. Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes with 180mm wear-resistant rotors, which is maintenance-free and has incredible braking and cooling performance. Fast and stable braking to ensure your safe riding.

⛳Lasting Battery Life- 48V 10.4A battery with reliable imported high-density Samsung lithium Cells. The battery is attachable and can be recharged at home or office. There is a USB port for charging mobile devices. About 4-5 hours(turn off the power immediately after fully charged to protect the battery). Quick-release battery case, Real-time power indicator and Over 1000 circles recharging. Offers assisted travel of up to 55 miles per charge.

⛳Smart Tech & Cruise Control- Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to activate CRUISE CONTROL, FREE your fingers! >15 mph at PAS 0/1 or going downhill without energy consumption, Eahora Power Regeneration allows your bike to have 60 to 80 miles, optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor. Smart LCD Screen with LCD backlight, Speed Limit can be set, Password-protected.

⛳Upgrade Compact Structure- Comparable to the unparalleled comfort and adaptability of Professional mountain bikes. Equipped with 27.5-inch*2.8’’ anti-slip wheels and an improved FOUR-LINK Aluminum alloy frame, Front Lock-out and Rear AIRE Saddle Suspension(F: 120mm R: 30mm) Pass smoother even on complicated and bumpy roads. Incredible mountain adventure and city commute riding.

⛳Bike Configuration- 85% pre-assembled. It’s not difficult to finish assembly by yourself—Watch video instruction. We pay great attention to every detail of each component, ergonomic handlebar, adjustable seat, thumb throttle and leather grip. The Headlight will Automatically Light Up at night. Just enjoying a long time travel, and also exercise. With one-year service for the electric motor, battery and the charger, you’ve no worry about using it.