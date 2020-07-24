eAhora 750W 4.0 Fat Tires Electric Bicycle 26inch 48V Cruise Control Electric Bikes for Adults, 13Ah Detachable Battery with Beach Snow Cruiser Ebike 7 Speed XC200 Plus



BUILT FOR ADVENTURE

Front and lockable all aluminum alloy suspension, versatile step-through frame and wider seat provides an outrageously smooth ride. 48V/499.2Wh battery eliminates range anxiety, Samsung cells, professional service and support team, and reliability and durability. Superior built 4.0 fat tires improves riding efficiency and comfort in even the most unforgiving terrains.

eAhora XC200 Plus Specifications



Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame

Wheels/Tires: 26” *4.0” fat tires F/R air-filled, Max. Load: 330 lbs Ebike Weight: 68 LBS.

Motor: 750W Brushless Motor, Brake: Tektro F&R Mechanical Disc Brakes.

Battery: 48V / 13AH Samsung Lithium Battery Cells, Charging Time: 5-6 hours

Headlight: 5W Bright Front Light, Taillight: Reflector

Maximum speed:30-31MPH (PAS mode) & 28-30MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:40-45mi(Electric) / 50-55mi(PAS), 60-80

Flywheel: Shimano 7-speed Freewheel With Derailleur Guard, Display: Waterproof Intelligent Colorful Display

Something about EPAS you may want to know



Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Just start your amazing journey with Eahora XC200 Fat Tire Electric Bike!



2. Press the [UP] button for 2-5 seconds to turn on/off the headlight, 1 second to up PAS levels (1 to 3).

3. Press the [DOWN] button for 1 second to down PAS levels.

4. Switch mode: ECO mode: twisting the throttle. PAS mode: Pedaling under ECO mode.This mode of riding will be easier and more energy efficient. SPORT mode: Pedaling without electric power.

🚩750W POWER SUPPORT!-Up to 750 watt High speed rear Motor will help you to reach 30MPH with EASE!(Rider weight<220LBS ,flat road and full power). Bike Max Load: 330LBS. SHIMANO 7 SPEED SHIFTER works in both electric and pedal assist modes. Using Thumb Throttle and Switching gears on different roads make riding easier and saving energy. Front & Rear Mechanical brakes own STRONG STOPPING POWER.

🚩LASTING BATTERY LIFE-48V 13Ah battery with reliable imported high-density lithium Cells. The battery can be locked, removed and recharged at home and office. Charging time: About 4-5 hours(turn off the power immediately after fully charged to protect the battery). Over 1000 circles recharging. Offers assisted travel of up to 55 miles per charge. 3 modes: Electric, PAS and Sport.

🚩UPGRADED SMART TECH!-Keep a speed for 8s under ELECTRIC MODE to activate CRUISE CONTROL, FREE your fingers! >15 mph at PAS 0/1 or going downhill without energy consumption, Eahora Power Regeneration allows your bike to have 60 to 80 miles mileage, optimizes the efficiency of the ECO system and extends the lifetime of battery and motor. XC200 is equipped with waterproof Smart Color Password-protected LCD Screen and speed limit can be set.

🚩STRONG STRUCTURE!-Eahora XC200 is styled in an harley retro streamlined shape and XC200 mountain e-bikes equip with upgraded lock-out alloy suspension fork. Adjustable preload to match weight and riding style, longer service life, better shock absorption. 26 inch*4.0 Fat Tires, anti-puncture performance and stronger wear resistance.give you the best off-road experience!

🚩FOCUS ON EVERY UNIT!-Eahora XC200 come with Eahora customized Fenders! One-year service for the electric motor, battery and the charger, you’ve no worry about using it. 85% pre-assembled. It’s easy to finish assembly by yourself. We pay great attention to every detail of each component, ergonomic crossbar, adjustable seat, and Aluminum Crankset. Each part is carefully selected and have been rigorously tested to quality.