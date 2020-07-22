Eahora 500W 4.0 Fat Tire Electric Bicycle 26inch 48V Mountain Snow Electric Bikes for Adults Suspension Shock Absorber Fork Rebound/Lock Out Shimano 7-Speed Gear Shifts, E-PAS Recharge System XC200



Price: $1,599.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 16:26:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

BUILT FOR ADVENTURE

Front and lockable all aluminum alloy suspension, versatile step-through frame and wider seat provides an outrageously smooth ride. 48V/499.2Wh battery eliminates range anxiety, Samsung cells, professional service and support team, and reliability and durability. Superior built 4.0 fat tires improves riding efficiency and comfort in even the most unforgiving terrains.

Eahora XC200 Specifications

Type: Electric Hybrid Bicycle, Frame: Artificial Mechanics Aluminum Alloy Frame

Wheels/Tires: 26” *4.0” fat tires F/R air-filled, Max. Load: 330 lbs

Motor: 500W Brushless Motor, Brake: Tektro F&R Mechanical Disc Brakes.

Battery: 48V / 10.4AH Samsung Lithium Battery Cells, Charging Time: 5-6 hours

Headlight: 5W Bright Front Light, Tail light: Reflector

Maximum speed:30-31MPH (PAS mode) & 28-30MPH (Electric Mode), Mileage:40-45mi(Electric) / 50-55mi(PAS), 60-80

Flywheel: Shimano 7-speed Freewheel With Derailleur Guard, Display: LED Waterproof Intelligent Display

Eahora XC200 Electric bike for adults / Mountain Snow E-Bike / 48V 10.4Ah Hidden Lithium-Ion Battery



Something about EPAS you may want to know



Q: How does E·pas work?

A: Ride faster, over 15 mph at PAS 0/1 for longer thanks to the energy regeneration tech that automatically charges the battery for 20% power as you ride. The intelligent sensor engage the E.pas system to regenerate 60% energy when you’re going down hill without energy consumption.

Q: Does E·pas disrupt the charging cycles of the battery?

A: No, it doesn’t. Due to the characteristics of lithium batteries, lithium ions will crystallize after the power is exhausted, thereby blocking the electrode rods, resulting in a decrease in the electrolyte and a decrease in the activity of the lithium ions. This is the main reason for the shortened life of lithium batteries after repeated charging and discharging. The correct way is to charge in time, don’t wait for the power to run out before charging. E·pas power regeneration technology is to keep the lithium ion activity at any time which will increase instead of reducing the battery life.

Just start your amazing journey with Eahora XC200 Fat Tire Electric Bike!



1. Press the [M] button for 2-5 seconds to turn on/off power, until the instrument display light is on/off.

2. Press the [UP] button for 2-5 seconds to turn on/off the headlight, 1 second to up PAS levels (1 to 3).

3. Press the [DOWN] button for 1 second to down PAS levels.

4. Switch mode: ECO mode: twisting the throttle. PAS mode: Pedaling under ECO mode.This mode of riding will be easier and more energy efficient. SPORT mode: Pedaling without electric power.

FASTER & FARTHER 🚲🚲 500W Power Brushless Motor The Maximum Speed Can Reach 30MPH. 48V 10.4Ah Large Capacity Samsung Lithium Battery. Electric Mode Mileage: 45-50 miles, E-PAS Mode: 50-55 miles, Sport Mode: 60-80 miles. The quality battery case ensures the safety of the electric system. Charging Time is 5-6 hours

EXCLUSIVE E-PAS SYSTEM 🚲🚲 The 500W ECO motor and intelligent controller is connected with E-PAS system. The E-PAS system recharge power back to battery when PAS level is 0 / 1 and speed exceeds 13mph. As you enjoy the downhill glide and speed of passion, E-PAS effectively extends the life of the motor and battery and allows your bike to have 55 miles trip distance, even more.

SHIMANO 7 GEAR SHIFTS SYSTEM 🚲🚲 Eahora mountain electric bicycle equipped with Adjustable Shimano 7-speed transmission system which increases hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability. Equipped with Tektro mechanical disc brakes front and rear, XC200 possesses a strong and responsive braking force that ensures complete control on a different surface. You can adjust the suitable speed to complete your journey.

ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION ELECTRIC BIKE 🚲🚲 Eahora XC200 mountain ebike equits with adjustable suspension element, upgraded suspension fork with lockout and preload adjust. Adjustable preload to match weight and riding style, longer service life, better shock absorption, The highest saddle height to the ground is 1030mm and telescoping stem allow this folding electric bicycle to fit more riders. When you ride in the hills, give you the best off-road experience!

STRONG EBIKE BODY 🚲🚲 XC200 is styled in a fashion harley retro streamlined shape, 6061 Aluminum alloy frame, 4.0” Fat Tires and Mechanical lock-out front suspension, adjustable preload to match weight and riding style for a great riding experience. Ebike Weight: 60 LBS. Load Capacity: 300LBS. Eahora ebike is 80% pre-assembled and we have a 24 hours online support team to assist.