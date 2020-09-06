Eagles still want to trade Alshon Jeffery, the sky is still blue

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again trying to find a taker for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery

Back in 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles made the big move to acquire wide receiver Alshon Jeffery from the Chicago Bears to help put their team over the edge. It paid off tremendously, as the team went on to win their first-ever Super Bowl at season’s end. After that campaign, the Jeffery honeymoon in Philly was over, as evidenced by the team actively trying to trade him prior to last season, but to no avail.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are once again trying to flip the veteran wideout. But as McLane points out, that could prove to be a challenge, as Jeffery’s owed $9.9 million in base salary plus he’s yet to participate in team training camp after undergoing Lisfranc surgery this offseason.

#Eagles are still trying to trade WR Alshon Jeffery — as they have since early last season — NFL sources said. But his contract ($9.91M base) and injury situation (has yet to practice following Lisfranc foot surgery) make it improbable. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 5, 2020

A Jeffery trade is highly improbable

The Eagles were the best team in the league during the 2017 NFL season, and plenty of credit could be given to the addition of Jeffery to the offense….