Eagles’ Malik Jackson defends DeSean Jackson, ‘honorable’ Louis Farrakhan after anti-Semitic uproar

FLASHBACK: EAGLES’ MALIK JACKSON EXPLAINS WHY HE IS NOT ACCEPTING DREW BREES’ APOLOGY ON ANTHEM-KNEELING REMARKS

“the honorable farrakhan is nothing like that vile scum hitler. He speaks the facts and believes in protection of self and that scares ur racist a-s.. 2nd d Jack didn’t quote anybody he took a picture or [sic] a book that has been to invoke thought and conversation.”

Earlier this week, Jackson created a firestorm when that he highlighted three paragraphs from the book that attributed the quotes to Hitler. He posted the picture of the highlighted passages to his Instagram.

The passage reads:

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negros will be the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will black mail America.

‘The will extort America, their pan to world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they certainly were.

‘The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching Children of Israel.’”

The Philly Voice noted that the passage seems to be from the book “Jerusalem,” which attributed the quote to “The Nazis World War II.”

Jackson then posted two pictures of noted anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In one caption, Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.”

He also posted a quote-picture related to Farrakhan, which read: “There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories concerning Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The caption on the video read: “Farrakhan warns against vaccines.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Farrakhan has made false claims that Jews “owned a lot of plantations” and were active in the slave trade.

As recent as 2018, Farrakhan said in a speech: “The Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out: turning men into women, and women into men.”

While Jackson did actually defend the wide receiver, in contrast, that he called Brees’ comments about how exactly he disagreed with people who knelt through the national anthem as a kind of protest. Furthermore, he said he believed that there have been racist players in the NFL.

But he’s not the sole Brees detractor who has fallen short in speaking against the anti-Semitic posts that DeSean Jackson made.

DeSean Jacskon has since apologized for his posts.