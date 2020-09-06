Eagles make Josh McCown oldest practice squad player ever

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Quarterback Josh McCown #18 the Philadelphia Eagles throws against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Josh McCown has a pretty sweet gig with the Eagles, especially at 41 years old

McCown is an established veteran QB, but at this juncture, he’s probably better suited for the sidelines than between the hashmarks. The Eagles have that exact same mindset, which is why they signed him as their emergency QB that’ll pay him virtually nothing (in NFL QB terms), and allow him to stay home in Texas unless they absolutely need him.

The veteran has taken Philadelphia to the postseason before, although the team fell short of their ultimate goal. He is no Nick Foles, but should Carson Wentz succumb to injury again in 2020, or a COVID-19 crisis trike the Eagles locker room, McCown will be ready (and perhaps most importantly, nowhere near the team).

What does the Eagles depth chart look like after signing McCown?

Overall, things are virtually unchanged. Behind Wentz is Nate Sudfeld of Indiana and Jalen Hurts, who was…