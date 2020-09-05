Eagles looking at Cordy Glenn as Andre Dillard replacement

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 21: Offensive take on Cordy Glenn # 77 of the Cincinnati Bengals readies on offense versus the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the very first half on October 21, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City,Missouri (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are exercising Cordy Glenn.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ left take on position went from a position of strength to a glaring weak point from 2019 to 2020, as 2019 first-rounder Andre Dillard was lost for the season with a bicep tear. Howie Roseman appears to have actually zeroed in on a prospective replacement, as veteran Cordy Glenn may be on his method to Philly.

Glenn, who invested last season with the Cincinnati Bengals following a trade far from the Buffalo Bills, is checking out with the Eagles today. Glenn may fill the hole at left take on, as Jason Peters declining to move from guard if he does not get a pay raise in addition to the Dillard injury provides an extremely special circumstance for Philadelphia.