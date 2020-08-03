Eagles head coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Doug Pederson talks to press reporters throughout Super Bowl Opening Night inSt Paul



(Reuters) – Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has actually checked positive for COVID-19, the National Football League (NFL) group revealed on Sunday.

The Eagles stated that Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic and self separating in line with the league’s procedures.

“We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19,” the Eagles stated in a declaration on Twitter.

“Any people in close contact with Pederson at our center have actually been informed and will continue with everyday screening treatments and compliance with all procedures prior to going back to the center.

Pederson ends up being the 2nd NFL coach to have actually checked positive after New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton stated he had actually contracted the infection in March.

NFL training school opened throughout the nation recently, with the season arranged to begin onSept 10.