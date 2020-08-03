Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Doug Pederson, PhiladelphiaEagles (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson is the 2nd NFL head coach to test positive for COVID-19

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, “Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to sources. He relayed the news to the team tonight after a second positive test confirming the news.”

McManus added, “Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling fine, a source said. A staffer who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home.” He finished his series of tweets with, “Doug Pederson, 52, is the 2nd recognized head coach to test positive, together withSean Payton It is thought that he contracted the infection outside the structure.”

