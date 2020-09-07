Eagles eye second straight NFC East crown with talented team

The Philadelphia Eagles are both attempting to defend their NFC East crown and get back to the Super Bowl with one of the game’s best rosters.

Best-case scenario

This team earns a playoff berth but thanks primarily to their divisional record and a road win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

A home playoff win in the Wild Card round isn’t unlikely, but with so many good teams in the NFC,a can Philadelphia beat any of them on the road come January?

The ceiling here is a trip to the NFC’s Divisional Round and a loss there. The floor is another Wild card Round loss.

Worst-case scenario

Seeing as how the injury bug seems to have built a nest at this team’s facilities, this season could mirror the most recent. Another one where Philly struggles all year, makes a late-season push, and finds its way into the postseason by way of a division title.

They’re better than Dallas. That will serve them well late, but the question is whether or not they have the stuff to compete with legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Don’t be surprised if they go one-and-done in the postseason again.

Biggest offseason move

The reconstruction of this secondary will be key. Darius Slay was the perfect acquisition for this team. The signings of Nickell Robey-Coleman and Will Parks via free agency were underrated moves, and…