Eagles’ DeSean Jackson thinks NFL should mic up players if fans cannot attend games

TEXANS’ KENNY STILLS, FREE AGENT ERIC REID RESPOND TO NFL’S STATEMENT ON PROTESTS: ‘SAVE THE BULLS–T’

“It’s going to get crazy, I think they should, though,” the veteran vast receiver mentioned. “They should give the fans the inside to really see what goes on between the white lines. It gets crazy, bro. I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know out there on the outside it gets crazy too with the conversations we going back and forth on.”

The NFL plans to begin the season on time however has not addressed whether or not there shall be fans within the stadiums.

The Miami Dolphins is one of many groups who has made contingency plans should fans be allowed into Hard Rock Stadium this season.

Dolphins CEO and President Tom Garfinkel revealed the plans on ABC’s “Good Morning America” final month. The mock-ups confirmed totally different coloured spots round Hard Rock Stadium to designate how far aside fans would should be away from one another as they enter the stadium.

ANTONIO BROWN TRAINS WITH DEION SANDERS, WORKING ON NFL COMEBACK

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel mentioned. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

Part of the plan, Garfinkel mentioned, would have fans all carrying masks and order meals from their seats. Instead of ready in line for his or her meals and drinks, they’d go upstairs when their orders are prepared.

Garfinkel mentioned the plans weren’t but finalized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we’re doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,” Garfinkel mentioned. “We did not wish to create our personal customary, we wished to be accountable to probably the most credible third-party customary that exists.”

Hard Rock Stadium, which was the host website for Super Bowl LIV, can maintain 65,000 fans throughout a single recreation.