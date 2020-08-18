Eagles defensive line already shorthanded after pair of injuries

The Eagles defensive line is already without 2 essential factors heading into the season

Any “week-to-week” injury classification at this moment in training school is not an invited sight, particularly with the NFL season less than a month away. For Philadelphia, it comes at a position of requirement, and to 2 gamers they ‘d rather not have on the rack.

Javon Hargrave, a defensive take on gotten this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a history of injuries and is now dislodged of action in the season’s lead-up thanks to an upper body disorder. Meanwhile, previous first-round choice Derek Barnett is week-to-week with a lower body injury.

Despite the rather unclear NHL-style injury report from Eagles coach Doug Pederson, these are severe concerns to have at this point in camp.

What do the injuries to Hargrave and Barnett indicate for the Eagles defensive line depth?

The return of Malik Jackson, and the continued existence of Fletcher Cox, indicates the Eagles still have sufficient star power on their defensive line to produce some pressure by turning in whoever required. Just ask defensive line coach Matt Burke, who stays ecstatic about this group.

“I’m excited about all those guys. To have the closest path of the quarterback is the A-gap, and you can get interior pressure with those guys,” Burke …