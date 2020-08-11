Eagles’ Darius Slay takes another massive shot at Lions, Matt Patricia

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: Cornerback Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions captures a pass throughout heat up prior to a video game versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver,Colorado The Broncos beat the Lions 27-17 (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took another shot at his previous group on Monday, indicating that Detroit Lions coaches dealt with gamers improperly.

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay continued to take shots at the company on Monday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic, specifying how grateful he is to be in Philadelphia and describing that he feels more able to reveal himself in the locker space where he’s dealt with like a grown guy.

Slay’s remarks come months after he ripped Matt Patricia’s training design and stated that he had no regard for his previous coach following an occurrence in between the 2 in 2018, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press

Darius Slay rapidly requiring to his brand-new teammates/workplace, stated he likes how with the Eagles they’re dealt with “like grown men” and have the “ability to be yourself.” — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 10, 2020

Darius Slay is so pleased to be far from Matt Patricia and the Lions

