Eagles’ Dallas Goedert suffers minor thumb injury at camp

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 17: Dallas Goedert # 88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball versus the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert evaded a bullet with a minor injury.

This season, the NFC East is anticipated to be securely objected to in between the Philadelphia Eagles and theDallas Cowboys With the Cowboys having among the more stacked lineups in the league, the Eagles can’t pay for to get any significant injuries. They evaded a significant bullet on Friday.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in among his thumb in training camp today. The injury isn’t thought about major, as he can return with a splint on his hand by next week. This injury to Goedert comes hours after fellow tight end Zack Ertz was deemed day-to-day with an upper body injury.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in among his thumbs in practice today, source stated. It’s not a significantinjury Could be back with a splint as quickly as next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero)August 21, 2020

