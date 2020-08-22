Eagles’ Dallas Goedert suffers minor thumb injury at camp

Shaq snaps Charles Barkley’s Blazers’ broom in half after Lakers win Game 2 (Video)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert evaded a bullet with a minor injury.
This season, the NFC East is anticipated to be securely objected to in between the Philadelphia Eagles and theDallas Cowboys With the Cowboys having among the more stacked lineups in the league, the Eagles can’t pay for to get any significant injuries. They evaded a significant bullet on Friday.
According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in among his thumb in training camp today. The injury isn’t thought about major, as he can return with a splint on his hand by next week. This injury to Goedert comes hours after fellow tight end Zack Ertz was deemed day-to-day with an upper body injury.
