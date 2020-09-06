Eagles cutting former mid-round picks is bad look for Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles general manager parted ways with a couple of mid-round draft picks on cut day Saturday.

Every NFL fans’ social media feed has been flooded with a wave of news on Saturday, as all 32 teams are cutting down their rosters to 53-players ahead of the first week of the regular season. Some cuts weren’t too much of a shock, while others were downright perplexing. The guilty party of the latter was Philadelphia Eagles, as head coach Doug Pederson cut ties with a variety of mid-round picks made by general manager Howie Roseman.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Eagles have cut cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, as well as defensive end Shareef Miller, all of whom were mid-round picks in the past four years.

Source: The #Eagles are expected to release CB Sidney Jones, a former 2nd round pick who never found his footing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Another #Eagles secondary move: CB Rasul Douglas, a former third-rounder, has been informed of his release, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

All three players never panned out like Roseman expected

Jones was the biggest name to be handed their walking papers in Philadelphia this weekend. Back in 2017, Jones was deemed the best cornerback prospect in the entire NFL…