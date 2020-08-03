Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA– Eagles coach Doug Pederson has actually checked positive for the coronavirus, according to league sources.

Pederson assembled a formerly unscheduled group conference Sunday night to share the news with his gamers. He did this after getting a 2nd positive test result verifying the medical diagnosis.

Pederson, 52, is asymptomatic and sensation fine, according to a source.

One other employee who had actually remained in close contact with Pederson was sent out house.



1 Related

Pederson, who is thought to have actually contracted COVID-19 beyond the group’s training center, requires to quarantine and have several unfavorable tests prior to going back to work.

Pederson will continue to lead the group essentially to the level he has the ability to. Running backs coach/ assistant head coach Duce Staley will head the daily operation from the NovaCare center, according to a source.

Pederson is the 2nd NFL head coach understood to have actually contracted the coronavirus, however he is the very first one to do it in season, where it handles a various significance.

In March, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton exposed that he had actually checked positive.

During a video conference with press reporters previously in the week, Pederson stated he felt “extremely safe” reentering the workplace.

“This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can’t control everything, we can’t control everything,” Pederson stated. “There most likely are going to be some things that show up down the roadway, however today, I feel exceptionally safe and this is a terrific …