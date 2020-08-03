Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus





Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has actually contracted COVID-19, the group revealed on Sunday night, making him the 2nd head coach in the league understood to have actually contracted the coronavirus.

Pederson notified his group of his medical diagnosis on Sunday night following a 2nd positive test,according to ESPN’s Tim McManus He is asymptomatic and “doing well,” and is separating in your home.

Pederson is preparing to enter his 5th season leading theEagles He’s put together a 38-26 record, going 9-7 in each of the previous 2 seasons following a Super Bowl title run in 2017.

The 52- year-old had actually stated recently that he felt “extremely safe” at the group’s center.

“This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can’t control everything, we can’t control everything,” Pederson stated,via ESPN “There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in.”

He is the 2ndcoach in the league to expose hiscoronavirus medical diagnosis,following NewOrleansSaintscoachSeanPayton inMarch

Eagles assistantDuceStaley will presumePederson’s in-person duties while he’s recuperating,according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLanePederson is preparing to attempt to stay included with theEagles practically till he has actually been cleared to rejoin the group.

