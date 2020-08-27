Eagles’ Andre Dillard suffers bicep injury at practice

Former first-round pick Andre Dillard suffered a biceps injury during practice on Thursday and his status is unclear.

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman did so hoping he’d be the left tackle of the future to replace future Hall of Famer Jason Peters.

Unfortunately for Dillard, his time in Philly hasn’t gone quite as planned, with him struggling at times on the field and even seeing his name being mentioned in trade talks over the offseason.

At training camp, Dillard has just suffered a biceps injury, which forced him to leave the field in considerable pain. For now, the Eagles are hoping it’s not serious, but also fear there could be a potential tear.

#Eagles LT Andre Dillard left practice today with a biceps injury, per @RealDGunn. Severity still unclear, team hoping there’s no tear. Jordan Mailata took first-team reps in his place. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2020

Andre Dillard appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season

A former All-American at Washington State, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Dillard played in 16 games during his rookie campaign and made four starts. Despite some struggles, the Washington native also showed some promise throughout the year and had fans…