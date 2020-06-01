Eagle Scout candidate makes books accessible to families at Village of Hope Lawrenceville | News

A 5-year-old and 6-year-old brother and sister rushed to the brand new little library at the Thompson Square Affordable Housing Project in Lawrenceville this previous Saturday.
Once there, they held up their books in pleasure and jumped up and down. They smiled at their mom who was simply as excited concerning the free little library constructed by Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Ball.
Jacob additionally constructed libraries for New Memorial and Rich Martin, which like Thompson Square are Lawrenceville Housing Authority complexes that make up Village of Hope. The native nonprofit assists the homeless and people in want and works with the Lawrenceville Housing Authority to present families with meals.
“The excitement on the kids’ faces when they first saw the books and got one made my day,” Ball stated. “It feels good to know it’s because of what I have done and what the Scouting community has done.”
It took Ball, who simply completed his freshman yr at Archer High School, three months to construct the libraries. He constructed them alongside his father Chris, a former Boy Scout, and he coordinated the mission with assist from Gwinnett County Public Schools staff Dawn Ansley and Amy Robertson together with Village of Hope President Jan Jones.
The thought got here after an impromptu dialog Ball’s mom had with Robertso within the fall. But Jones stated she believes it wasn’t till they put in the libraries final Saturday that Jacob actually realized the impression his Eagle Scout Project was going to have on the families residing at the complexes.
“I think it knocked him through a loop when he actually saw the impact the little libraries were going to have on kids,” Jones stated, including that an estimated 100 youngsters stay in every of the complexes. “This is going to have a lasting effect on those neighborhoods for a long time to come.”
Jones stated the closest library the complexes is three miles away, however most families don’t have transportation in order that they have to stroll if they need to try books. She stated having entry to the little libraries will give families the chance to additional their schooling by giving them the flexibility to get a free e book and skim at any time when they need to.
“The kids and their mother were thrilled on Saturday,” Jones stated. “They ran to it. They got their book. They were so excited. They held it up. They were beside themselves.”
Ball has began a basis in the neighborhood for what’s to come along with his Eagle Scout Project.
The libraries stand three ft tall and are a foot and a half by two ft large. They all look the identical with a brown, grey and white coloration scheme. In June, Jacob will current the ultimate mission to the District Eagle Board to earn his Eagle Scout ran. After tha,t the Lawrenceville Housing Authority is hoping to have extra libraries constructed.
Meanwhile, Robertson and Ansley will provide new books on a weekly foundation and even some grownup books will probably be added for the dad and mom. At least one mom plans to have story time at Thompson Square for the youngsters in that neighborhood shifting ahead.
Chris Ball thinks it’s “pretty cool” that the Lawrenceville Housing Authority took a liking to what Jacob constructed. He stated he’s all the time loved watching his son obtain his objectives. Chris Ball stated his son has already surpassed his personal stage when he was in Boy Scouts.
“As a father, it’s always a joy to teach your son something,” he stated. “I wouldn’t say I’m an expert woodworker, but it is a hobby and it was nice to pass a little bit of that on to him. … I was there to be an advisor, but mostly I just sat back and watched.”
The youthful Ball stated it was good to have his father’s assist.
“I really enjoyed working with him,” Jacob Ball stated. “He’s always been there for me. He’s been my mentor and helped me grow into the person I am today.”
Robertson stated she and Ansley have labored collectively to present entry to literacy to youngsters in the neighborhood for a number of years now. She stated their want is to particularly assist families with out the means or transportation to books.
“This is like a beginning to something bigger, which is really exciting,” Robertson stated.
Book donations for the libraries might be left at Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, which acts as a hub for Village of Hope. Village of Hope additionally has an account at Books by the Pound to assist provide books.