Price: $59.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 05:20:32 UTC – Details)





In EA SPORTS UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality

No matter how or where you play EA SPORTS UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight

NEW VENUES: Bang it out in the backyard or surround yourself in the storied tradition of the Kumite

BLITZ BATTLES: This fast-paced mode pits you against other fighters online, competing in a round-based rapid-fire tournament