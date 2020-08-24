EA Sports reveals details about new NHL 21 video game

Although the Stanley Cup playoffs are presently underway in the middle of August for the very first time, in any other year, we would remain in the middle of the offseason today. On top of all the finalizings and relocations that include the offseason, hockey fans likewise utilize this time to eagerly anticipate the yearly expose of the latest EA Sports NHL video game.

Regardless of the reality that the hockey season is still going on, EA Sports has actually exposed their very first trailer for their new NHL 21 video game, and it looks excellent.

Last year, Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews had the honour to grace the cover of NHL 20. This year, Washington Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin will be the cover professional athlete. This is his 2nd time on an EA Sports video game cover, after he was the cover professional athlete for NHL 07 too. Check out the trailer listed below:

The brief trailer primarily highlights Ovechkin as the cover star, however likewise showcases some new enhancements, consisting of upgraded graphics, new relocations such as the “Michigan goal,” promoted by Andrei Svechnikov and Nikita Kucherov’s “no move” relocation, and a tease at an upgraded Be a Pro mode where you see a developed gamer in a group dressing space.

The trailer likewise includes 2 cameos from Toronto’s own Matthews …