EA Play subscription service is coming to Steam on August 31st

EA’s subscription service is coming to Steam soon. Today, the publisher revealed that the just recently relabelled EA Play will releaseon Steam on August 31st This marks the 4th platform on which the service will be offered, following the PS4, Xbox One, and EA’s own Origin shop on PC.

Previously called EA Access, the service offers customers the capability to play a few of the publisher’s greatest titles, consisting of The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2, while likewise using other advantages like early gain access to for brand-new releases, offers on choose EA video games, and more. The base rate is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year, while the premium choice– that includes early gain access to to all of EA’s brand-new titles– is $14.99 monthly, or $99.99 each year.

The service’s launching on Steam was a very long time coming; EA initially revealed strategies to broaden to Valve’s platform in 2019.