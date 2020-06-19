EA Play Live: the 5 biggest announcements from EA’s summer press conference

This year, Electronic Arts, like many of the giant gaming publishers, switched from what would as a rule have been a huge E3 press conference in Los Angeles to a virtual-only event called EA Play Live.

The event kicked off at 7PM ET on Thursday and included a slew of big announcements from the company’s various gaming properties, including the Respawn-made battle royale Apex Legends and Star Wars. The series of news announcements also illustrated EA’s commitment to supporting Steam versions of its popular PC titles and cross-play for allowing various console platforms and Windows ones to play together.

We’ve rounded up all the biggest news from the show here.

Image: Respawn

Developer Respawn announced that Apex Legends would be visiting both Valve’s Steam marketplace on PC and to the Nintendo Switch. The studio also says it’s likely to support crossplay across all platforms, meaning players on EA’s Origin launcher or on Steam can play together with console players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.

There’s also a new seasonal event, called “Lost Treasures Collection,” that may shake up core design ideas with a new “Armed and Dangerous Evolved” limited-time game mode, that will introduce a portable resurrection tool for reviving knocked out teammates on the go and new twists to player abilities.

EA is bringing The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, and more to Steam as well

Following its push to support more platforms on PC, EA announced it could bringing A Way Out, Dead Space 3, The Sims 4, and Titanfall 2 to Steam along with Apex Legends. This is just a notable change in direction for EA, which has previously restricted PC versions of its games to its Origin platform.

Rocket Arena is an all-new multiplayer hero shooter coming July 14th

EA’s latest multiplayer game is launching on July 14th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with support for both Origin and Steam on Windows. It’s a hero shooter in the vein of Overwatch with a cartoony aesthetic and a cast of 10 characters with exclusive abilities. The game was announced last year, and it’s now poised to launch in less than per month.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a new first-person space shooter that puts you in the pilot seat of iconic Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-Wing and TIE Fighters. It releases October second for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and certainly will also be entirely playable in virtual reality on PS4 and PC. The gameplay trailer shows off a little bit of the game’s narrative and the five-on-five team battles.

A new Skate game is coming

We don’t know much relating to this one, but EA saved the revival of its much-loved Skate series as a “one more thing” surprise at the end of its press conference. Chris “Cuz” Perry, the game’s director, said, “It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues.” It seems like it’s very early, but “Skate 4” is a constant request from gaming fans for a long time, and Perry even acknowledged the meme-worthy moment by saying, “You commented this existence.”