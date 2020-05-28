EA and the NFL extend exclusive partnership for Madden games until 2026

Electronic Arts and the National Football League have renewed the exclusivity contract that offers the sport writer exclusive rights to make so-called simulation soccer games, which is the classification used for photorealistic soccer games that includes licensed workforce names and actual gamers.

The contract now extends to May 2026, though monetary phrases of the deal, like previous contracts between EA and the NFL, weren’t disclosed. The deal was voted on and accepted on Thursday, though Polygon reports the phrases had been determined earlier than at present’s vote amongst workforce homeowners and that any such vote over NFL’s online game licensing renewal is merely a formality at this level.

While some soccer followers could have been hoping for the NFL to increase its licensing to different sports activities sport franchises like 2K, EA and its Madden collection will stay the solely approach to play simulation soccer for the foreseeable future. 2K Sports, owned by competing online game writer Take-Two Interactive, signed a deal with the NFL back in March that grants it rights to make non-simulation soccer games. That means 2K can’t revive its Madden competitor NFL 2K and is restricted to what the EA and NFL deal calls “arcade-style games, youth games, and casual/mobile games.”