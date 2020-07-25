E100 E225 Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E200 E200S E175 E300 E125 E150 E325 E500 E225S E100S E300S E500S E325S MX350 MX400 ZR350 PR200 Pocket Sports Mod, Dirt Quad Bike 3-Prong Inline



Price: $25.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 14:52:01 UTC – Details)





Input: AC 240V 1.5A 50/60Hz; Output: 24V 1.5A, Power: 36W Max. Outlet: 3-prong; Connecter Size: Female 3-Pin Inline

Compatible Models: 36W Electric Battery Charger for Scooter Razor E100 E125 E150 E175 E200 E200S ZR350 E300 E500 E225S E300S E325S MX350 MX400 PR200; Mini Chopper; Pocket Rocket; Dirt Quad Bike; Pocket Mod Cable

100% new from manufacturer, Tested with strict quality control standards. CE / RoHS-Certified for safety, Built-in overload, over-voltage, and short circuit protection; Minimum voltage ripple ensures steady power output better feeds your scooter.

Package Include: one power cord and one adapter charger.

We are constantly striving to provide each customer with high-quality products and excellent service. 12 Months Warranty and 30 Days Money Back Guarantee! Buy with confidence!!!