E-Wheels EW-M34 Travel Mobility Electric Scooter – RED



Price: $799.00

If you are looking for a mobility scooter that is both affordable and stylish, look no further than the EW-M34! It’s the best value, longest-range and lightest-weight four-wheel travel scooter on the market today! (The heaviest piece is 28 lbs.)

The EW-M34 can be mounted on a carrier for easy transport, or disassembled and stored in the back of a vehicle or trunk. It disassembles in seconds with just 4 easy steps, making transporting it from one destination to another a breeze! Like magic, your scooter becomes 5 easy to carry pieces!

For easy charging and to get you on the go fast, the battery can be charged on or off the scooter. The EW-M34 design, stability and reliability makes this scooter an excellent choice when looking to purchase a portable four wheel scooter!

HIGH PERFORMANCE: 300 Pound Weight Capacity with Flat Free Tires

LONG DRIVE RANGE: 10 Miles on a Full Battery charge! (Charger Included), Batteries Charge On or Off Scooter!

PORTABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT: 5 Easy To Carry Pieces (The heaviest piece is only 28 pounds!)

SAFETY: Heavy duty front bumper, Bright Front Headlight, Reverse Indicator Lights,