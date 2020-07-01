E-scooters will be allowed on Britain’s roads for first time from Saturday

E-scooters will be allowed on Britain’s roads for the first time from Saturday, the Department for Transport has announced.

New regulations enabling trials of rental e-scooters will enter into force on the week-end and the first schemes are expected to be launched next week, transport minister Rachel Maclean said.

The trials are now being held for 12 months to assess whether the devices reduce traffic and what impact they will have on the safety of users and people around them.

Riders who take part in the pilots will require a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence, must be aged at the least 16 and will be urged to wear a helmet.

Only rental e-scooters will be allowed on roads, and they will be limited by 15.5mph.

The decision comes despite deaths of people utilizing the scooters, including YouTube star Emily Hartridge who was on the way to a fertility clinic scan last July when she was killed in a crash on an e-scooter.

Several businesses are now anticipated to take advantage of the trials, include US firms Lime and Bird.

The controversial scooters have caused havoc all around the globe, with city’s from Paris to Bangkok plagued by them.

A British teenager faced a $150,000 (£118,000) medical bill over a brain injury she suffered after falling from an electric scooter while on holiday in the U.S last year.

Karmen Curley, 18, from Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, was visiting her sister Sian, in Los Angeles, when she suffered the horrific injury after hitting a pothole.

Karmen’s sister Sian said that Karmen was riding a scooter made by the business, Bird.

The teenager’s accident comes amid controversy over the safety of electric scooters in america and other countries following a few deaths and serious injuries.

The Associated Press estimates there has been at least 11 electric scooter rider deaths in the US from the beginning of 2018 to last June- nine of those were on rented scooters.

What is the current law on e-scooters in Britain? According to the Department of Transport, e-scooters are classed as ‘powered transporters’ and meet the legal definition of a ‘motor vehicle’. They must therefore meet a number of requirements in order to be used on the road, including having insurance and conforming to ‘technical standards.’ As they don’t, they are considered illegal to utilize on roads in Britain. The Metropolitan Police has also said it is illegal to use e-scooters on the street and riders risk being fined and even having penalty points on their licence. Riders also risk having their e-scooters seized by police. The Department of Transport said e-scooters are covered by the 1988 Road Traffic Act, which also contains Segways, hoverboards, go-peds (combustion engine-powered kick scooters), powered unicycles, and u-wheels’. The ban does not connect with electrically-assisted pedal bicycles. According to the Department of Transport: ‘For cars to use public roads lawfully, they must meet a number of different requirements. These include insurance; conformity with technical standards and standards of good use; payment of vehicle tax, licensing, and registration; driver testing and licensing; and the use of relevant safety equipment. ‘If the user of a powered transporter could meet these requirements, it may in principle be lawful for them to use public roads. However, it is likely which they will find it difficult to adhere to all of these requirements, meaning that it could be a criminal offence to use them on the street.’ E-scooters are also barred from using pavements beneath the 1835 Highway Act. E-scooters can be used on private land with the landowner’s permission. However, from Saturday, you will be in a position to use them – under certain conditions. A legal framework governing trials is placed to confirm that vehicles will be limited by 15mph and will only be allowed on roads, cycle lanes and tracks, but not walkways.

A study by watchdog Consumer Reports last February said there was at least 1,545 scooter-related accidents in the U.S. since 2017.

Bird, the alleged maker of the scooter, ridden by Karmen, was a powerful proponent of a 2018 change in the law in California which removed the legal requirement for scooter riders to wear helmets.

Speaking to the BBC in February, Bird’s director of safety, Paul Steely White, said how many injuries due to scooters is minimal.

‘The quantity of injuries… add up to less than a fraction of 1% of the total quantity of e-scooter rides taken global.

‘Car crashes kill more than one million people annually. And for every person cars kill on impact, additional lives will be cut short due in part for their devastating impact on our climate,’ he added.

Bird is certainly one of 18 organizations who have bid to be part of the UK trial.

They have UK-based shared bike operator Beryl, which includes recently launched a range of e-scooters too, Swedish scooter startup Voi, Berlin-based scooter company Tier, Amsterdam-based scooter provider Dott and US-based Lime and Spin.

Tier says it already has 1,000 scooters at the ready in a UK warehouse — and will be shipping over more soon.

Lime added says it has ‘thousands of scooters prepared to be rolled out throughout the UK’.

Electric scooters were first launched in California in September 2017 by Bird, followed eight months later by competitor Lime.

By half-way through 2018, they had both hit Europe, moving swiftly on in to the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Today, Bird and Lime would be the largest shared-scooter operators on earth.

Over the length of a year, an overall total of 13 operators piled into the Paris market, putting 20,000 scooters on the streets.

The backlash was not long coming—pedestrians terrorised by silent riders speeding down pavements, randomly-parked scooters cluttering curbs and the city’s historic squares, and progressively more accidents.

There are now actually fears the united kingdom could be hit with a similar wave of issues.

Speaking on the UK’s decision, minister Ms Maclean said: ‘As we emerge from lockdown, we now have a unique opportunity in transport to build in a greener, more sustainable way, that could lead to cleaner air and healthier communities across Great Britain.

‘E-scooters may possibly offer the potential for convenient, clean and cost-effective travel that may also help ease the burden on the transport network, provide another green alternative to circumvent and allow for social distancing.

‘The trials will allow us to test whether or not they do these exact things.’

E-scooters are currently barred in the UK on public roads and walkways, but this does not stop many people with them.

The Metropolitan Police caught not exactly 100 riders in London in a single week last summer.

YouTube star and TV presenter Ms Hartridge became the first person in the UK to be killed while riding an e-scooter when she was struck by a lorry in Battersea, south London, in July last year.

E-scooters pose ‘genuine threat’ to blind people, experts warn E-scooters will present a ‘genuine threat’ to blind and partially-sighted people if they are legalised on Britain’s roads from Saturday, MPs have heard. Eleanor Southwood, who chairs the Royal National Institute of Blind People, told the Commons Select Committee that guidelines being introduced aren’t enough to make sure safety. Ms Southwood said: ‘I think, from our perspective, it’s really clear that despite having all of the safeguards and some of the things that we saw put in place by yesterday’s announcement, we do consider e-scooters to be a real and genuine threat to the capability of blind and partially-sighted people to maneuver around independently and safely.’ Dr Rachel Lee, policy and research manager at charity Living Streets, told the committee: ‘We have serious concerns at the safety of e-scooters for pedestrians. ‘They could be of use in the next testable system but … our infrastructure currently is not around that job. ‘Before you know it, someone who’s vulnerable, elderly, maybe cannot see, and even children, are now being knocked over by some body going at quite a speed.’

The grieving boyfriend of Ms Hartridge later revealed his partner was en route to a fertility clinic scan when she was killed in an accident on the e-scooter he’d given her as a birthday present.

Jacob Hazell said that he and the 35-year-old presenter – who he called the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’ – were over come with excitement as they in the offing for a child.

The 28-year-old said everything inside their lives was ‘going right’.

But in a heart wrenching interview, that he recalled his creeping sense of dread when the clinic said Ms Hartridge had failed to arrive to the appointment.

And that he revealed his anxiety then turned into devastation after stumbling across the news that his girlfriend had died in a collision with a lorry in Battersea on Friday 12 July.

Alan Clarke, director of UK policy and government affairs at US scooter rental firm Lime, said: ‘Today’s announcement that the united kingdom is embracing micromobility, with trials of e-scooters now able to begin, presents an actual opportunity for change.

‘E-scooters have now been commonplace on roads and in cities across Europe for some time and Lime users around the world have taken a lot more than 150 million rides, saving more than 12,000 tonnes of CO2, whilst assisting to reduce congestion and smog.

‘Over the coming days, weeks and months as trials start, we’re looking forward to building healthier, greener and safer cities throughout the UK.’