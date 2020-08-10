E Ink demos a folding e-reader that can also take notes

Folding smart devices are gradually making their method into the mainstream. Could collapsible e-readers be next? The E Ink Corporation, the business behind the digital paper tech discovered in the bulk of e-readers, is attempting to make it occur. The company’s R&D laboratory has actually been establishing collapsible e-ink screens for a while, and its newest model plainly shows the concept’s capacity.

The video above originates from GoodEReader.com and programs a collapsible e-reader model established by EInk An earlier variation came out in June, however the current hardware includes a stronger hinge, 5 devoted buttons down the right-hand man side of the gadget, and 2 lightbars placed at the top of the screen for lighting. There’s also incorporated Wacom innovation for taking notes, making annotations, and highlighting passages with a stylus.

The total idea is interesting. As with folding smart devices, a collapsible e reader assures more screen realty in a smaller sized bundle. There’s also the pleasing familiarity of the folding format, making the gadget more like a book or note pad. Add …